Iranian armed forces ready to counter threats: IRGC general

Brigadier General Mohammad Karami made the comments during his visit to the ongoing Sahand-2025 joint anti-terrorism war game in East Azarbaijan, where he inspected the preparedness and morale of participating units and emphasized the need for maintaining high readiness constantly.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran has been a victim of terrorism, and we have 17,000 martyrs of terror. Therefore, the purpose of designing and conducting this exercise is to confront terrorist actions,” he said.

The commander stated that the Sahand-2025 exercise is being held with the participation of as many as Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states, adding that Saudi Arabia, Oman, Iraq, and the Republic of Azerbaijan are taking part as guest and observer nations.

General Karami further reaffirmed Iran’s full readiness to counter all forms of threats, emphasizing that strengthening defensive and operational capabilities will continue as a priority.

MNA/TSN