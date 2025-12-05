Sahand 2025 Joint Anti-Terrorism Drill

TEHRAN, Dec. 05 (MNA) –The Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) launched Sahand-2025 joint anti-terrorism exercise with members of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Iran’s East Azarbaijan province on Wednesday for a period of five days.

The drill is being held with the participation of 18 high-ranking delegations from member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, regional military and security organizations and in cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.