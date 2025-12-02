Iran, Turkey determined to advance lasting regional peace

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that Iran and Turkey, as two major regional powers, are determined to take steps—through close coordination and cooperation—toward lasting peace, stability, and regional development.

Araghchi stated that he hosted Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his accompanying delegation in Tehran yesterday. He noted that in a completely cordial and constructive atmosphere, the two sides reviewed the growing trajectory of bilateral relations and reaffirmed the firm determination of the leaders of both countries to deepen cooperation in economic, trade, energy transit, technological, security, and cultural fields.

He added that both sides expressed deep concern over the catastrophic situation in Gaza and the West Bank, strongly condemned the genocide committed by the Israeli regime, and agreed on the urgent need to halt these crimes and hold the regime accountable in international forums.

Regarding developments in Syria and Lebanon, Araghchi stressed that the two countries emphasized full respect for the national sovereignty, territorial integrity, and unity of these states, and firmly condemned the ongoing Israeli aggression.

