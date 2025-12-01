Iran, Japan FMs discuss ties, regional, intl. issues on phone

During the phone call, the two top diplomats exchanged their views on a host of issues, including bilateral ties, latest regional and international developments, and issues of the mutual interest.

Congratulating Motegi on his reappointment as Japan's foreign minister, Araghchi expressed hope that the close and constructive cooperation will further expand in the new era between the two countries.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Iran’s top diplomat reviewed the latest situation related to Iran's nuclear program and actions taken by the United States and three European countries in that regard, stressing that it is the United States that unilaterally exited from Iran's nuclear deal, aka known as JCPOA, in 2018 and must return to diplomacy by gaining Iran's trust.

Japanese foreign minister, for his part, emphasized Tokyo’s commitment to playing a key and constructive role in strengthening peace and stability in the West Asian region, and welcomed the political initiatives to resolve the regional and international issues.

Araghchi and Motegi also reviewed the latest bilateral cooperation, consular and humanitarian issues between the two countries, and emphasized the need to continue regular consultations with the aim of strengthening the traditional and friendly relations between Tehran and Tokyo.

