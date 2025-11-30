US, Ukrainian officials meet in Miami before Moscow talks

The US and Ukraine are working to finalize understandings on the US peace plan, which has been heavily revised over several days of talks to be more palatable to Kyiv. Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner are expected to present that document to Putin on Tuesday, according to Axios.

President Volodymyr Zelensky's chief of staff and lead negotiator Andriy Yermak was expected to lead the Ukrainian delegation, but he resigned on Friday after anti-corruption authorities raided his home.

During talks in Geneva last Sunday, the sides reached agreements in principle on all but two issues: territory and security guarantees.

The U.S. side hopes that bringing a set of US-Ukraine understandings to the table will help them make progress with Putin.

MNA