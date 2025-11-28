  1. World
  2. Europe
Nov 28, 2025, 11:25 PM

US may recognize Crimea, other territories as Russian: media

US may recognize Crimea, other territories as Russian: media

TEHRAN, Nov. 28 (MNA) – The United States may recognize Russia's control over Crimea and territories taken by the Russian military in order to achieve a peaceful resolution to the conflict in Ukraine, media reported.

"It’s increasingly clear the Americans don’t care about the European position. They say the Europeans can do whatever they want,"  the Daily Telegraph reported, citing a source, according toTASS.

According to the source, US representatives have not abandoned their initial strategy outlined in the US peace plan for Ukraine, the contents of which were leaked to the media. Under this plan, the US and other countries would have to recognize Russia's sovereignty over Crimea, Donbass, and other territories that Ukraine would be required to relinquish. In return, Kiev would receive US and European security guarantees. A demilitarized zone is expected to be established in areas from which Ukrainian troops would be withdrawn.

The report notes that US President Donald Trump will send his son-in-law Jared Kushner and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff to Moscow to deliver a direct proposal to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Earlier, Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov said that Putin plans to receive Witkoff, and that a preliminary agreement has been reached for his visit to Moscow next week. Other representatives of the US administration may also accompany Witkoff.

MNA

News ID 239270

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News