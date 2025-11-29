The participation of European countries in the negotiation process on the US peace plan is limited and does not imply access to details on many aspects of discussions on the Ukrainian settlement, Bloomberg wrote.

Europe is included only in the format of bilateral negotiations if its participation is unavoidable, for example, to discuss security guarantees jointly with the United States, the agency said.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said on Thursday that Moscow does not see any role for Europe at the negotiating table on Ukraine, adding that the EU did nothing to stop Pyotr Poroshenko’s military operation in Donbass and, on the contrary, encouraged the continuation of the civil war unleashed by the Nazi regime.

Earlier, the US presented a 28-point plan to resolve the Ukraine conflict. The document angered Kiev and its partners in Europe, who sought to significantly refine it. The US and Ukraine held consultations on Washington’s peace plan in Geneva on November 23. According to RBC-Ukraine, the delegations reached consensus on the majority of Washington's proposals but a number of provisions were reserved for discussions at a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Vladimir Zelensky; no date for it has been set yet. Trump stated on Tuesday that the peace plan had been reduced from 28 points to 22.

MNA