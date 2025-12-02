White House optimistic about Putin-Witkoff meeting

Envoys for United States President Donald Trump are due to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss Washington’s proposed peace plan to end the war in Ukraine.

In advance of the meeting in Moscow on Tuesday, the White House said it was “very optimistic” about reaching a deal. However, Ukraine remains wary that despite meetings with US officials on Sunday and Monday, the proposal still reflects Russian demands that are difficult to accept.

Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff, alongside the president’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, travels to the Russian capital as part of the renewed US diplomatic push to broker an end to the war in Ukraine, which was triggered in February 2022 when Moscow launched a full-scale invasion of its neighbour.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov recently told reporters that Putin’s meeting with Witkoff is scheduled for the afternoon of December 2.

Earlier, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources, US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff and Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner will travel to Moscow on Monday "for more talks" on settling the Ukraine crisis

MNA