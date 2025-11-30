Iranian, Turkish FMs urge action to end Israel crimes in Gaza

Speaking in a joint press conference in Tehran on Sunday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan emphasized the need to stop Israeli crimes in the Gaza Strip.

Iran’s top diplomat said that Iran and Turkey share many commonalities regarding the regional issues, stating that Iran and Turkey are not just two neighboring states but also two friendly and brotherly countries with ample historical and cultural commonalities.

It is for years that borders of the two countries are the border of peace and friendship, Araghchi underlined.

The trade between Iran and Turkey are witnessing an upward trend, he said, adding that officials of the two countries will make their utmost efforts to remove trade barriers.

He further pointed out that Iran’s consulate general will be reopened in Turkey’s Van city in the very near future.

The visiting Turkish foreign minister, for his part, thanked his Iranian counterpart for hospitality, stressing constructive talks were held between the two sides on broad range of issues, including bilateral ties and issues of mutual interest.

Earlier on Sunday, the two foreign ministers touched upon important issues, including Gaza, Palestine, Lebanon, and Israeli aggression against Palestinian people.

Araghchi and Fidan emphasized the need for an end to Israeli regime’s aggression against the oppressed Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.

