Iran, Turkey FMs discuss mutual ties, regional, intl. issues

During the phone call, the two top diplomats explored avenues to strengthen bilateral relations, emphasizing the development of relations in all areas.

Appreciating the efforts made to reduce tension between Pakistan and Afghanistan, Araghchi emphasized the importance of expanding consultations to preserve regional peace and stability, declaring that Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to assist in this regard.

The Iranian foreign minister also seized this opportunity to express his condolences over the death of a number of Turkish citizens in the recent military plane crash and sympathized with the families of the victims of this tragic incident.

The Turkish foreign minister, for his part, also emphasized the importance of all countries' efforts to preserve peace and stability in the region.

Fidan stressed the need to maintain peace and stability in the region.

MA/6655186