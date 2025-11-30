Iran, Turkey FMs emphasize expanding bilateral relations

During the meeting, the two top diplomats exchanged their views on bilateral ties, the latest regional and international developments.

Araghchi and Fidan stressed the need to expand relations in all economic, trade, tourism, transit, energy, technology, healthcare, cultural security fields as well as countering terrorism, and organized crimes.

In this meeting, the catastrophic situation in Gaza and the West Bank was discussed by the two foreign hgswministers.

In addition, the top Iranian and Turkish diplomats stressed the need to stop the Israeli crimes against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

Emphasizing the need to respect the national sovereignty, territorial integrity, and unity of these two countries, they condemned the continued attacks and aggression of the Zionist regime and called for urgent international action to stop the gross violations of the international law by the Israeli regime and confront the Israeli regime's hegemony and warmongering policies.

Fidan arrived in Tehran earlier on Sunday and was received by his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi.

He is also scheduled to meet Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, and senior foreign policy adviser Ali Akbar Velayati.

