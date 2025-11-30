Turkish FM Fidan arrives in Iran for bilateral talks

The meeting took place at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs compound and focused on enhancing bilateral relations and issues of the mutual interest.

According to Spokesperson for the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Esmaeil Baghaeii, Turkish foreign minister's visit includes discussions not only with his Iranian counterpart but also with several other senior officials from the Iranian government.

The focus of the consultations during Fidan's trip to Tehran includes reviewing bilateral relations, regional developments, and important international issues.

