Pezeshkian, Fidan call for stronger regional cooperation

On Sunday evening, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian met with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, where he highlighted the deep historical, cultural, and fraternal ties between Iran and Turkey. He described bilateral relations as longstanding, authentic, and rich with potential for further expansion. Pezeshkian noted that if Islamic countries act with unified determination—based on solidarity, convergence, and shared experience—no external power will be capable of creating problems for Muslim nations.

The President stressed the importance of strengthening strategic cooperation among Islamic states, adding that many of the region’s current crises stem from conspiracies and deliberate attempts by interventionist actors who seek to fuel divisions. Their ultimate aim, he said, is to impose misguided policies on the region and obstruct the progress and development of Muslim countries.

Drawing a comparison with Europe, Pezeshkian noted that despite centuries of wars and conflicts, European nations have managed to get closer, establish shared financial and political structures, and integrate trade and transit networks. He argued that the Islamic world—anchored by far deeper cultural and civilizational commonalities—can likewise achieve cohesive cooperation and collective development by linking flows of trade, knowledge, and culture.

Pezeshkian emphasized that at a time when common adversaries are increasing pressure on Muslim nations, Islamic countries must facilitate each other's progress and avoid complicating existing challenges. “We are brothers and must expand our relations,” he said, adding that borders crossed by trade, science, and culture will never be crossed by terrorism or weapons.

For his part, Fidan conveyed the warm greetings of the Turkish President to Pezeshkian, along with a special message underscoring the need to enhance commercial, economic, and regional cooperation between Tehran and Ankara.

Fidan praised Pezeshkian’s sincere and principled outlook toward the Islamic world, stating that Turkey fully shares these views. He said internal disputes within the Islamic world have wasted valuable time, and that today’s global moment requires joint and collective cooperation among Muslim nations.

The Turkish foreign minister stressed that now is the time for Islamic countries to take coordinated and equitable steps to advance cooperation. He added that nations such as Iran and Turkey, alongside other Muslim states, can jointly remove major obstacles facing the Islamic Ummah.

Referencing developments in the Islamic Republic of Iran, Fidan remarked that since the victory of the Revolution, Iran has been moving forward with remarkable speed and dynamism, “like an arrow released from a bow.”

