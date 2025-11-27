Leader ridicules claim on sending message to US as lies

Ayatollah Khamenei delivered a speech about ongoing issues in the country, the region, and the world on Thursday night. The Leader's speech was broadcast on national Iranian TV and radio.

At the start of his speech, Ayatollah Khamenei said his speech will focus on Basij Volunteer forces.

He praised the Basijis for their efforts in different fields and also for their faith and piety.

He attached great importance to the role of Basij in Iranian society, describing Basij as a great and valuable asset for the country.

The Leader also lauded Basij forces for their rejection of bullying in the world system and creating a resistance force against the Global Arrogance.

He also lauded the resistance in Gaza and Lebanon as popular movements created based on Basij mindset in Iran.

Ayatollah Khamenei further praised the Basij for its support for the deprived and oppressed people in the world.

Next, Ayatollah Khamenei spoke about some regional and international issues. Saying that the people of Iran defeated the United States and Israeli regime in the 12-day aggression in June through keeping their unity, the Leader said that the regime and its backers did not achieve their goals.

He said that the regime and the US had prepared themselves for the aggression for 20 years and eventually became the losers.

He noted that the Zionist enemy was the big loser in terms of material damages it sustained as a result of Iranian strikes.

The Leader also noted that the US was also defeated despite using its most advanced military equipment in the face of the Iranian nation.

He also touched upon the Gaza Strip issue, saying that the genocide in the enclave and its perpetrators are detested by everyone in the world. He described the Zionist regime's prime minister as the most detested person in the world.

Ayatollah Khamenei also highlighted that the Gaza war isolated the United States more than ever in the world because of its support for the Zionist regime.

He said that the Islamic Republic of Iran has never sent a message to the current US government by any politicians in the region, saying that claims on that are "sheer lies." He was referring to the claim by some media that the Saudi Crown Prince had conveyed a message from President Masoud Pezeshkian of Iran to US President Donald Trump.

He described the current US government as a warmonger and an accomplice in the Zionist regime's crimes, saying that the Islamic Republic believes that the US government is not worthy of holding talks with.

The Leader further recalled the US role in starting the war in Ukraine, saying that Washington was to blame for initiating the deadly and costly war in the first place.

He went on to advise the Iranian nation to help the government to empower it to tackle problems and rule the country in the best way.

