Lebanon lodges complaint to UN over Israeli wall construction

In a statement released on Friday, the Lebanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that the complaint was submitted through the country's Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York to the 15-member council.

Lebanon called on the council and the UN Secretariat to take immediate action to deter Israel from violating Lebanese sovereignty.

According to the complaint, the violation consists of Israel building two T-shaped concrete separation walls in the southwest and southeast of Yaroun, inside internationally recognized Lebanese borders.

The construction of these two walls results in the seizure of additional Lebanese land and constitutes a breach of UN Security Council Resolution 1701 and the 2024 declaration of cessation of hostilities, it noted.

MNA