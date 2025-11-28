Pezeshkian thanks Leader for supporting his government

Pezeshkian made the remarks in an X post on Friday, one day after Ayatollah Khamenei threw his weight behind Pezeshkian's administration and said that they have initiated commendable efforts and continued some of the unfinished projects of former president Ebrahim Raeisi, Press TV reported.

“I am grateful for the support and guidance of the Leader. With reliance on the solidarity of the great Iranian nation and the efforts of all institutions, the government is earnestly pursuing the path of service and progress,” the president said.

Pezeshkian won the Iranian presidential runoff in July 2024, with over 16 million votes.

He took over from Raeisi, whose martyrdom in a May helicopter crash sparked the early presidential election.

Speaking after his victory, Pezeshkian emphasized that the difficult path ahead will not be smooth except with the Iranian nation’s “companionship, empathy and trust.”

In his televised speech on Thursday night, the Leader said the government of President Pezeshkian carries a heavy burden on its shoulders, urging the nation to support it.

MNA