Iran more prepared than ever to respond to any threat: MoD

"We monitor threats closely and constantly. However, what matters to us is the full readiness of the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran," the Iranian defense minister said on Thursday.

"Today, with full might and intelligence, we are ready to respond to any threat; for a more decisive and severe response than in the past," he added.

"In the 12-Day War [in June against the Zionist regime and the United States], we displayed some of our capabilities, but not all of our defensive capabilities," General Nasirzadeh said.

"If our enemies make miscalculations and they make any hostile movement or action against the Islamic Republic of Iran, without a doubt, they will face a remorseful and immediate response," the minister added.

