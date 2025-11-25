  1. Economy
Nov 25, 2025, 1:21 PM

Iran’s industry minister heads to Istanbul for ECO Summit

Iran’s industry minister heads to Istanbul for ECO Summit

TEHRAN, Nov. 25 (MNA) – Iran’s Minister of Industry Mohammad Atabak left Tehran for Turkey's Istanbul Tuesday to participate in the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Summit which is held for the first time in 20 years at the ministerial level.

Discussing and reviewing the ECO member states’ trade agreement and reducing tariffs on the commercial goods to increase the volume of ECO's internal trade have been cited as the topics of the summit.

The Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) was established with the participation of countries including Iran, Turkey, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Tajikistan, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, and Kyrgyzstan based on the Izmir Treaty.

The expansion of intra- and trans-regional trade and also the development of trade between the regional countries with the global trade are among the main goals of this economic organization.

MA/IRN86006398

News ID 239155
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News