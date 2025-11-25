Iran’s industry minister heads to Istanbul for ECO Summit

Discussing and reviewing the ECO member states’ trade agreement and reducing tariffs on the commercial goods to increase the volume of ECO's internal trade have been cited as the topics of the summit.

The Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) was established with the participation of countries including Iran, Turkey, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Tajikistan, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, and Kyrgyzstan based on the Izmir Treaty.

The expansion of intra- and trans-regional trade and also the development of trade between the regional countries with the global trade are among the main goals of this economic organization.

MA/IRN86006398