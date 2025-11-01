  1. Politics
Iran, Kazakh FMs emphasize developing regional coop.

TEHRAN, Nov. 01 (MNA) – Iranian foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and his Kazakh counterpart Yermek Kosherbayev held telephone conversation on Saturday to discuss regional and transregional cooperation.

During the phone call, the two top diplomats discussed bilateral ties and issues of mutual interest, emphasizing the significance of active presence and effective participation at the regional and trans-regional organizations.

Iran’s top diplomat, for his part, congratulated the appointment of Yermek Kosherbayev as foreign minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan, recalling the constructive cooperation with the former foreign minister of Kazakhstan.

He expressed hope that the close cooperation between Iran and Kazakhstan will be further expanded in the new term.

The Iranian and Kazakh foreign ministers pointed to the positive and constructive history of relations between the two countries, stressing the common will of Iran and Kazakhstan to expand all-out cooperation in the political, economic, scientific and cultural fields.

During this telephone conversation, the two ministers also emphasized the importance of active presence and effective participation in regional and transregional organizations, including the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), and agreed to continue consultations and interactions in this regard.

