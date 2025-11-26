Iran, Turkey emphasize boosting bilateral trade

Iran's Minister of Industry, Mine, and Trade Mohammad Atabak, who traveled to Turkey to participate in the ECO Trade Ministers Meeting, met with Turkish Minister of Trade Ömer Bolat on Wednesday.

During the meeting, the two ministers discussed bilateral relations and commercial ties between Tehran and Ankara.

Atabak called Turkey one of Iran's most important trade partners and stressed the necessity of increasing trade between the two countries.

The trade between Turkey and Iran has the potential for a major leap, he said, adding that his ministry hopes to achieve this important goal by resolving some minor obstacles.

The Turkish minister of trade, for his part, pointed to the considerable increase in the volume of trade between Iran and Turkey in the current year (2025), highlighting that his country is ready to expand trade relations with Iran.

Based on the historical background and neighborly ties between the two countries, Turkey is keen to develop commercial relations with Iran, Ömer Bolat stressed.

During the meeting, the Iranian and Turkish industry ministers reviewed several commercial issues between the two countries and reached understandings in this regard.

Iran’s industry minister left Tehran for Turkey's Istanbul on Tuesday to participate in the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Summit which is held for the first time in 20 years at the ministerial level.

MA/IRN86007462