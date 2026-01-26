ECO Cultural Institute not to be isolated from economic org.

Iran’s Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Abbas Salehi made the remarks in a meeting with President of ECO Cultural Institute (ECI) Muhammad Hassan in Tehran on Monday, emphasizing that ECO Cultural Institute should become a real and virtual platform for experts and cultural institutions of member states and the countries that will later become members of the prestigious institute.

One of the main duties of ECO Cultural Institute (especially after the collapse of the Soviet Union) was that "culture" should create a connecting line for nations of the region (who share a common history and civilization), Salehi said, adding that part of peace and stability of the region depends on culture as a peaceful element in the region.

MNA