Iran, Afghanistan trade ministers discuss ways to boost ties

The Iranian Minister of Industry, Mines and Trade met with the Afghan Minister of Industry and Trade on the sidelines of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Summit underway in Istanbul, Türkiye.

Stressing the need to expand trade relations between the two countries, Seyyed Mohammad Atabak called for the removal of trade barriers between the two countries.

Alhaj Nooruddin Azizi, for his part said that, "Developing border trade with Iran is on the agenda and we call for facilitating trade in this regard."

MNA