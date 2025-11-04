Tehran, Muscat stress stepping up implementation of PTA

Mohammad Ali Dehghan Dehnavi, Director General of the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI) and Iran's deputy industry minister, who traveled to Oman at the head of an Iranian delegation, met and held discussion with Qais Mohammed Al Yousef, Omani Minister of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion in Muscat.

In the meeting, the two sides emphasized accelerating the implementation of the preferential trade agreement previously signed between the two countries, holding a joint commission and a business conference in Tehran to introduce Oman’s investment opportunities.

Also, reviewing issues related to the two relevant ministries in Iran and Oman, including the issue of the industrial committee and the draft proposal to establish the industrial committee, were other topics raised in the meeting that were agreed upon by both officials. The minutes of the Memorandum of Understanding to form the industrial committee will also be signed by the two sides, according to a TPOI official accompanying Dehghan Dehnavi.

MNA/6644458