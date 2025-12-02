Iran’s Mazandaran exports 29k tons of fresh fruits in one day

Acting Head of the Agricultural Department in Mazandaran province Asadollah Teymouri Yansari stated that 616 shipments of kiwifruit, weighing 12,939 tons, were exported from the province overseas on November 29, of which, 246 shipments were forwarded to India and the rest to other countries.

He went on to say that 393 shipments of tangerines, weighing 7,827 tons, and also 440 shipments of oranges, weighing 8,931 tons, were exported to the international markets in this period.

Emphasizing the strategic role of export of non-oil commodities, the official noted that this huge volume of exports indicates the realization of the policies of the resistance economy.

Not only expanding exports boosts production and increases farmers’ income but also plays a significant role in creating sustainable employment in various sectors, he added.

