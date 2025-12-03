Iran exports $451m aquatics in 7 months: IFO head

Speaking at Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds on the sidelines of the 9th Iran International Fisheries Industry Exhibition (IFEX) on Wednesday, Rostampour emphasized that sea-based development in the fisheries field is of paramount importance for the food security in addition to generating employment opportunities.

He, who is also the deputy minister of agriculture, stated that fisheries industry has thus far generated employment opportunities for 285,000 job-seeking people directly.

In addition, fisheries industry has also created employment opportunities for one million people in the country indirectly.

Rostampour stressed that the country exported $451 million worth of aquatic animals overseas between March 21 and October 22, 2025, showing a growth compared to the same period last year.

