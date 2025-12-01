  1. Economy
Iran's Hormozgan exports over 4.6m tons goods in 8 months

TEHRAN, Dec. 01 (MNA) – An official at Ports and Maritime Department of Hormozgan Province says over 4.6 million tons of oil-and non-oil goods were exported from the western ports in 8 months of the current Iranian calendar year (started Mar. 21).

Director-General of Ports and Maritime Department of the west of Hormozgan province Morteza Salari emphasized that more than 4.6 million tons of oil- and non-oil commodities were exported from this province between March 21 and November 22, 2025, showing a 16 percent growth compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

He further noted that more than 2 million tons of non-oil goods were exported from this province from March 21 to November 22, 2025, registering a 32 percent growth compared to the same period last year.

In addition, more than 1 million tons of oil-related goods were exported from ports of this province in this period, he noted.

