Nov 20, 2025, 4:18 PM

Oman ready to resume mediation btw Iran, US: official

TEHRAN, Nov. 20 (MNA) – An official in Oman’s Foreign Ministry says that Muscat is ready to resume mediation between Iran and the United States whenever it is requested.

Head of the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (PGCC) Department of Oman’s Foreign Ministry Sheikh Ahmed bin Hashel Al-Maskari stressed that the indirect talks between Tehran and Washington will continue with Muscat’s mediation whenever an opportunity arises.

He said Oman believes in the principle of dialogue and establishing security in the region.

Tehran and Muscat have longstanding relations which are not only beneficial to the two sides but also to the entire region, he stated.

He went on to say that Oman’s foreign policy is based on the principle of positive neutrality and extending a hand of friendship to countries in the region and the world.

In response to the question regarding his opinion on the future of nuclear talks, as the United States launched a military attack on Iran's nuclear facilities on the threshold of the sixth round of nuclear talks Al-Maskari said, "Naturally, Oman played a facilitating and mediating role in the indirect talks between Iran and the US. Whenever Oman is asked to play this role (mediating), we are ready to do it, because we believe in establishing stability in the region."

