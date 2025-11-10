Iran, Oman seek to expand ties in marine, cultural tourism

On the sidelines of the 26th General Assembly of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) in Riyadh, Seyed Reza Salehi Amiri, Iran’s Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts, met with Salem bin Mohammed Al Mahrouqi, Oman’s Minister of Heritage and Tourism, to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the tourism sector.

Salehi Amiri emphasized Iran’s broader national strategy centered on a marine-based economy and coastal tourism, saying, “Our policy is grounded in expanding regional cooperation and activating the capacities of the Persian Gulf. The development of maritime tourism not only promotes cultural and economic exchanges but also strengthens the human and social bonds between Iran and Oman.”

“Cooperation with Oman can serve as a successful model for the entire region,” he added.

During the meeting, Salehi Amiri proposed three main areas of collaboration including of the increasing the number of direct weekly flights between Iran and Oman from 12 to 60, organizing joint tourism rallies and cultural events and holding reciprocal tourism exhibitions in Tehran and Muscat to showcase the rich tourism potential of both nations.

Highlighting Iran’s capacity in health tourism, the minister noted that Iran, with more than 1,000 hospitals and hundreds of thousands of medical professionals, can provide affordable and high-quality healthcare services for Omani visitors. He described this as a vital pillar for future cooperation between the two countries.

At the end of the meeting, Salehi Amiri invited his Omani counterpart to attend the upcoming Tehran International Tourism Exhibition in February 2026, to explore Iran’s latest tourism initiatives and investment opportunities firsthand.

In turn, Salem bin Mohammed Al Mahrouqi, Oman’s Minister of Heritage and Tourism, expressed satisfaction with the meeting, saying, “Iran is a strategic, historical partner and a source of stability in the region. The relationship between our two nations is built on respect and long-standing friendship, and we have always welcomed closer cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

Al Mahrouqi described the idea of maritime tourism as “highly practical and visionary,” noting that Oman possesses over 40 ports and access to three seas, and expressed readiness to sign a joint memorandum of understanding to develop cruise tourism and marine passenger exchanges with Iran.

He also highlighted the growing popularity of Iran among Omani travelers and said, “Iran is an attractive, safe, and culturally rich destination that offers not only medical tourism but also great potential for historical and nature-based travel.”

The Omani minister welcomed Iran’s proposal for reciprocal tourism exhibitions and suggested a joint UNESCO World Heritage project on ancient qanat systems. He also announced Oman’s willingness to host an Iranian health tourism exhibition in Muscat to introduce Omani citizens to Iran’s advanced medical and wellness services.

At the conclusion of the talks, both ministers reaffirmed their commitment to expanding cooperation in maritime, health, cultural, and exhibition tourism. They also agreed to establish a joint working group to follow up on the outcomes of the meeting.

MNA/IRN85991964