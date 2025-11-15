Iran has no plans for US talks, rejects excessive demands

"Under the current circumstances, there are no negotiations between Iran and the United States, either directly or indirectly, through intermediaries or directly," said Azizi on Saturday.

"Considering the process that the Americans have gone through over the past period, negotiations with them will not bring any results for us but they would be a waste of time," he added.

"For that, we have no plans for negotiations and no action is being taken in this regard," added the head of the Iran’s Parliament National Security Committee.

The lawmaker likened the US offer to talks as a dictate, rejecting the US excessive demands.

"What the United States is proposing under the guise of talks is more like a dictate and an order, and no country, especially the Islamic Republic of Iran, which enjoys having national might, a great nation, and popular support, will ever enter into such negotiations," he noted.

Tehran and Washington had held five rounds of indirect talks on Iran’s nuclear program before Israel unleashed a war on the Islamic Republic, which included strikes on Iranian nuclear sites.

Mediated by Oman, the 6th round of talks was planned to be held in Muscat, but was called off due to the Israeli raids.

The aggression killed more than a thousand people, including a number of the Islamic Republic’s top military officials and commanders.

Instead of condemning the terror act, the US attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities—an action which was described by Tehran as betrayal to diplomacy.

Iran has called on the United States and Europe to show sincerity if they wish to rebuild trust with Tehran, stressing that they must respect the Islamic Republic’s rights and stop raising excessive demands.

MNA