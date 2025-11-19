Iran Greco-Roman wrestlers win two golds at Islamic games

Saravi defeated Azerbaijan’s Murad Ahmadiyev 5-1 in the final of the Men’s Greco-Roman 97 kg event, while Hedayati overpowered Egyptian Abdellatif Mohamed Ahmed Abdellatif Mohamed 9-0 in the final bout of Men's Greco-Roman 130kg, according to Tehran Times.

These two medals brings Iran’s gold medal tally to 21, behind Turkey (65) and Uzbekistan (26).

The 6th Islamic Solidarity Games, known as Riyadh 2025, are an inter-continental multi-sport event organized by the Islamic Solidarity Sports Federation (ISSF/ISSA) and held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, from Nov. 7 to 21.

The event brings together more than 3,000 athletes from 57 nations, competing across 25 sports in one of the Islamic world’s premier multi-sport events.

MNA