Esmaeili wins Iran’s first gold at Greco-Roman: 2025 Riyadh

According to Mehr News Agency, he defeated Azerbaijan’s Hasrat Jafarov 8-3 in the Men's Greco-Roman 67kg final, Tehran Times said.

Earlier in the day, Ali Ahmadi had won a bronze medal at the Men's Greco-Roman 60kg, beating Nihat Mammadli of Azerbaijan 3-2.

The 6th Islamic Solidarity Games, known as Riyadh 2025, are an inter-continental multi-sport event organized by the Islamic Solidarity Sports Association (ISSA), held from Nov. 7 to 21 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The event has brought together more than 3,000 athletes from 57 nations, competing across 25 sports in pursuit of glory at one of the Islamic world’s premier multi-sport events.

MNA