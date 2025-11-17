Iran bags 4 gold medals in Wushu in ISG in Riyadh

Sara Shafiei claimed a gold medal, defeating Shahd Abdelsadek of Egypt 1-0 in the Women’s -56 kg Sanda.

Soheila Mansourian won a gold medal in the Women -60 kg Sanda by beating Egypt’s Habiba Ramadan Abdelaziz Elsayed Abouomar 2-0, according to Tehran Times.

Amirhossein Hemati claimed the third gold for Iran after he defeated Egyptian Youssif Khalid Basyony Mohamed Hamoda 2-0 in the Men -60kg Final.

And Erfan Moharami took a gold medal in the Men’s 70kg Sanda by defeating Kyrgyzstan’s Abror Khakimov 2-0.

Farbod Taleshi seized a silver medal in the Men -85kg Sanda, being defeated by Alhussein Abdelkader Hassan Abdelkader Wahdan of Egypt.

Shahrbano Mansourian won a bronze medal, losing to Mennatallah Mohamed Mohamed Hassan Aly of Egypt 2-0 in the Women -70 kg Sanda

The 6th Islamic Solidarity Games, known as Riyadh 2025, are an inter-continental multi-sport event organized by the Islamic Solidarity Sports Association (ISSA), held from Nov. 7 to 21 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The event has brought together more than 3,000 athletes from 57 nations, competing across 25 sports in pursuit of glory at one of the Islamic world’s premier multi-sport events.

MNA