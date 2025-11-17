  1. Sports
Nov 17, 2025, 3:12 PM

Khosravi bags gold for Iran in ISG in Riyadh

TEHRAN, Nov. 16 (MNA) – Shot putter Yasin Khosravi from Iran has claimed a gold medal in the men's shot put in the 6th Islamic Solidarity Games, known as Riyadh 2025.

According to Mehr News Agency, Khosravi recorded 15.23 meters, 15.07 meters, 15.65 meters, 15.62 meters, 15.33 meters, and 15.54 meters in his first to sixth throws, respectively, to place himself above his competitors with an average throw of 15.65 meters to win a gold medal.

Hamed Heidari and Muhammed Khalvandi from Turkey also won the silver and bronze medals, both of whom are Iranians athletes.

The 6th Islamic Solidarity Games, known as Riyadh 2025, are an inter-continental multi-sport event organized by the Islamic Solidarity Sports Association (ISSA), held from Nov. 7 to 21 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The event has brought together more than 3,000 athletes from 57 nations, competing across 25 sports in pursuit of glory at one of the Islamic world’s premier multi-sport events.

