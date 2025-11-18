Iran, Jordan FMs discuss region, ties, IAEA BoG meeting

According to Mehr News Agency, during the phone call, the importance of strengthening bilateral relations in areas of mutual interest was discussed, according to a readout of the conversation by the Iranian foreign ministry.

The two ministers also discussed and conferred on the upcoming meeting of the International Atomic Energy Agency Board of Governors and the draft resolution by the three European countries on the Iranian nuclear issue.

The developments in Palestine and Gaza, the dimensions of the new resolution issued by the United Nations Security Council, and the need to stop the killing and genocide of Palestinians and realize the full rights of the Palestinian people, most notably the right to self-determination and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state, were other topics of discussion.

MNA