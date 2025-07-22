18 Palestinians die of malnutrition in past 24 hrs: ministry

The Israeli military killed at least 115 Palestinians, including 92 aid seekers and two civil defence aid workers, and wounded more than 200 people as famine reached its peak in Gaza, and children are dying of Israeli-imposed starvation, Al Jazeera reported.

The Gaza Health Ministry said that 18 people had died of hunger in its last 24-hour reporting period.

A six-week-old infant and three other children have died of starvation in Gaza in the past 24 hours, local health officials said, with malnutrition and starvation now killing Palestinians faster than at any point in the 21-month war, a Reuters report said.

The infant died at a hospital ward in northern Gaza, the health officials said, naming him as Yousef al-Safadi. The teenager, 13-year-old Abdulhamid al-Ghalban, died in a hospital in the southern city of Khan Younis. The other two were not named.

MNA