Jordan strongly condemns Israeli aggression against Iran

During the phone call, the top Jordanian diplomat strongly condemned the criminal Zionist regime’s aggression against Iran, describing it as a clear violation of the sovereignty of a UN member state and also a gross violation of the international law and the UN Charter.

Expressing his thanks for Jordanian foreign minister’s call and stance of this country in condemnation of the Zionist regime's aggression against Iran, Araghchi stressed that Islamic Republic of Iran will act with full determination to protect its sovereignty, people, and national security and will decisively respond to the Zionist regime's illegal and cowardly aggression.

In the early hours on Friday, several loud explosions were heard in Tehran, the Iranian capital. Minutes later, the Israeli regime announced that it had carried out an operation against Iran.

The criminal Zionist regime committed a heinous crime on Iranian territory, revealing its evil nature more than ever by targeting residential areas with its wicked and bloodstained hands. The regime must await a severe punishment.

In the wake of the enemy's attacks, several commanders and scientists were martyred.

