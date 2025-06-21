  1. Politics
Iran FM:

Iran continue to decisively defend its national security

TEHRAN, Jun. 21 (MNA) – The Armed Forces of Iran will continue to decisively defend the territorial integrity and national security of the country and the people of Iran until compele end of israel aggression, Iranian Foreign Minister says.

Araghchi met and held talks with Ayman Safadi, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Jordan on the sidelines an OIC meeting in Istanbul.

In this meeting, the Jordanian Foreign Minister recalled his country's position in condemning the Zionist regime's tension-provoking and provocative action in attacking Iran, calling this action a clear violation of international law.

The Foreign Ministers of Iran and Jordan emphasized the continuation of bilateral and regional contacts and consultations in order to counter the escalation of tension and the development of the conflict by the Zionist regime.

