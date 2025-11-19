Iran ready to resume nuclear talks with US: Kharrazi

Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to resume nuclear talks with the US if they are conducted respectfully, Kamal Kharrazi said, stressing that Iran will not move from the position it held before the US and the Zionist regime attacked it in June.

“They (US) have to make the first move to show that they are ready to engage with us on the conditions that we put… it has to be based on equal footing and mutual respect,” Kamal Kharrazi said in an interview with CNN from Tehran.

“The agenda would be prepared in advance to ensure the clarity of substance and the process of discussions,” he stressed.

“Unfortunately, (US) President (Donald) Trump does not believe in diplomatic engagement but rather prefers to use force to achieve his objectives,” Kharrazi added.

He also indicated that Iran’s conditions for talks with Washington have not changed since the US and the Israeli regime struck its nuclear facilities in June, adding that uranium enrichment will continue because the country needs the fuel for its power plants and for medical purposes.

Tehran’s ballistic missile program, which he said is expanding, will also be off the negotiating table. “It is only the nuclear issue we will discuss with the United States,” Kharrazi said.

Almost five months on, the damage to Iran’s nuclear facilities has yet to be assessed, Kharrazi added.

He added that the “degree of enrichment,” not enrichment itself, would be the focus of potential negotiations with the US.

Asked if he is concerned about another military confrontation with the US or the Zionist regime, Kharrazi said, “Everything is possible. But we are ready for that.”

Asked by CNN if there is room to reach an understanding with the US on Iran’s nuclear program, including on a potential consortium, Kharrazi said, “I think so.”

“If there would be genuine negotiations between Iran and the US, there are ways and means (of) how to ensure that Iran can continue its enrichment and at the same time assure the others that it’s not going to look for nuclear weapons,” he added.

MNA