Iran-Uzbekistan trade exchanges up 58% in one year: min.

Speaking in a meeting with Iranian business people in Iran’s Embassy in Tashkent, Atabak said the volume of trade exchanges between Iran and Uzbekistan had witnessed a 58% growth this year.

He described Uzbekistan as a link to the Central Asia markets

The recent efforts have led to an increase in trade interactions, he said, urging the removal of some obstacles, especially in the field of rail and road transportation, resolving customs issues, and signing a preferential trade agreement with Uzbekistan to create a significant increase in the two countries’ relations.

A group of managers from large Iranian companies, lawmakers, Head of the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran, Chairman of the Board of Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO), and officials from the Ministry of Industry, Mine, and Trade are accompanying Atabak in this trip.

Atabak is in Tashkent to negotiate with high-ranking Uzbek officials, including the prime minister and minister of Economy and finance and minister of Investment, Industry and Trade, on reaching new tariff agreements, removing customs obstacles, and facilitating trade relations.

