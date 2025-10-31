  1. Economy
Oct 31, 2025, 4:52 PM

Pakistan welcomes steps promoting Iran’s economic development

TEHRAN, Oct. 31 (MNA) – Pakistan says it welcomes any decision aimed at promoting economic growth and facilitating trade in neighboring Iran, following Washington’s move to renew a sanctions waiver for Iran’s Chabahar port project.

Pakistani Foreign Ministry spokesperson Tahir Andrabi told a weekly press briefing in Islamabad on Friday that Pakistan clearly welcomes every decision that contributes to the economic development and trade facilitation of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

He added that Islamabad does not take a position on the US sanctions policies, saying such measures are an independent decision of that country.

It was reported on Thursday that the US had granted India an extension on sanctions waivers for Iran Chabahar Port until early next year. This crucial port facilitates India’s regional connectivity plans, provided vital access to Afghanistan and Central Asia.

