Iran, EAEU agree to exchange customs data electronically

The 3rd meeting of technical delegations between Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) and Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) wrapped up its work on Sunday, according to the predetermined objectives envisioned in the Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

During the meeting, customs officials from Iran and EAEU agreed to exchange customs-related information electronically.

Under a free trade agreement that took effect in May, Iran now enjoys tariff-free access for nearly 87% of its exports to EAEU member states. Before the deal, the two sides operated under a preferential trade arrangement signed in Armenia in June 2017.

That comes as Iran also signed an agreement during an EAEU Supreme Council meeting in Saint Petersburg in December last year to become an observer member of the bloc.

MNA