Caspian Sea governors’ summit in Iran key to enhancing coop.

Gharibabadi, who is also Iran’s Special Representative for Caspian Sea Affairs, made the remarks on Sunday while explaining the framework of the event that will host the governors, officials, and economic activists of the coastal provinces from Iran, Russia, Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, and Kazakhstan.

He said the summit in the city of Rasht on November 18 and 19 will be based on the resolution of the Third Caspian Economic Conference held in Tehran in February last year and will provide a platform for developing trade, economic, and transit cooperation.

According to him, ambassadors and consul-generals of Iran in four Caspian Sea littoral states and the envoys of these countries in Tehran will also attend the meetings and specialized roundtables.

Gharibabadi noted that the economy, investment, regional development, transit, logistics, the North-South Corridor, and the Caspian Sea ecosystem are on the agenda of discussions.

He continued by saying that Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni will participate and speak at the opening ceremony, and First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref will deliver a speech at the closing of the International Conference of Governors of the Caspian Sea Littoral States in Rasht.

MNA