Iran’s W. Azarbaijan exports over 2.5m tons of goods in 7 mos

Observer of the Customs Office of West Azarbaijan province Khaled Jangjoo stated that 2.544 million tons of non-oil goods, valued at $1.658 billion, were exported from the customs offices of this province to 73 countries in the first seven months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21 and September 22).

Steel ingots, tiles, ceramics, ribbed rebar, and sponge iron were of the main products exported from this province oversea in this period, he underlined.

The province’s products were exported to the countries including Iraq, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Armenia and Afghanistan, Jangjoo added.

He then pointed to the products imported into the customs offices of this province, adding that 218,000 tons of goods, valued at $597 million, were imported from 48 countries of the world to the customs offices of this province.

