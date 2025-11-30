Iran’s foreign trade tops $76.5 billion in 8 months: IRICA

Iran traded some 131.54 million tons of goods, valued at $76.537 billion, between March 21 and November 22, 2025, registering a 9.38 percent decline and 1.53 percent growth in value and weight, respectively compared to the last year’s corresponding period, the administration added.

In this period, Iran exported 105.231 million tons of various types of goods, valued at $36.997 billion, overseas, showing a 1.17 percent growth and 3.48 percent decline in weight and value, respectively compared to the same period last year.

IRICA stated that 25.823 million tons of goods, valued at $39.540 billion, were imported into the country from March 21 to November 22, 2025, indicating a three percent growth and 14.29 percent decline in weight and value, respectively compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

