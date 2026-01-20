Iran’s non-oil exports up 108% in a week: IRICA

IRICA put the country’s non-oil export value in a recent week at $1.7 billion.

In the week leading to December 27 (January 17), Iran exported 3.449 million tons of nonoil goods, showing a 60 percent growth, the IRICA noted.

According to the available data, 1.157 million tons of non-oil goods, valued at $1.152 billion, have been imported into the country in the recent week, indicating a 36 percent and one percent increase in weight and value, respectively.

Also, 438,000 tons of foreign goods were transited via Iran in a recent week, showing a 37 percent growth compared to a week earlier.

In this timespan, 928,000 tons of basic goods (foodstuffs) have been imported into the country, registering a 38 percent growth, the administration added.

MA/6726039