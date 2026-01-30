  1. Politics
Jan 30, 2026, 9:50 PM

Pezeshkian cabinet censures EU's move against IRGC

Pezeshkian cabinet censures EU's move against IRGC

TEHRAN, Jan. 30 (MNA) – The Islamic Republic of Iran's cabinet issued a statement Friday condemning the European Union's recent action against the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

The government of the Islamic Republic of Iran issued a statement condemning the decision of the EU foreign ministers to blacklist the IRGC, calling it an sensational, unconstructive and illegal behavior regarding one of the institutions of national sovereignty and an important pillar of Iran's defense, which has played and continues to play a pivotal role in maintaining regional stability and confronting terrorist groups.

Pezeshkian's cabinet chaired by the president further emphasized, "This decision by the EU foreign ministers once again showed the lack of credibility of international structures in confronting terrorism and recognizing its real instances of it."

The statement also noted that the European bloc shamelessly shields  the Zionist Israeli regime that is a symbol of state terrorism, genocide, and occupation. 

News ID 241246

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    Comments

    • alrams Tawasil PH 14:28 - 2026/01/31
      0 0
      Reply
      zionism is a branch of terrorism that were supported by Westerner and E.U..

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News