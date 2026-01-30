Pezeshkian cabinet censures EU's move against IRGC

The government of the Islamic Republic of Iran issued a statement condemning the decision of the EU foreign ministers to blacklist the IRGC, calling it an sensational, unconstructive and illegal behavior regarding one of the institutions of national sovereignty and an important pillar of Iran's defense, which has played and continues to play a pivotal role in maintaining regional stability and confronting terrorist groups.

Pezeshkian's cabinet chaired by the president further emphasized, "This decision by the EU foreign ministers once again showed the lack of credibility of international structures in confronting terrorism and recognizing its real instances of it."

The statement also noted that the European bloc shamelessly shields the Zionist Israeli regime that is a symbol of state terrorism, genocide, and occupation.