Iran, US conflict fundamental, not tactical: Leader

Thousands of students were received by Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, at Imam Khomeini's (RA) Husseiniyeh on Monday morning on the occasion of the anniversary of Aban 13th.

Aban 13th (Nov. 4th) anniversary is marked in Iran as the “National Day of Fighting against Global Arrogance." On this day, the Iranian students hold nationwide rallies to reaffirm their commitment to the 1979 Islamic Revolution and the fight against Western hegemony represented by the United States and its allies.

Addressing the students, the Leader said that the dispute and conflict between Iran and the United States is "in essence rather than something tactical."

Ayatollah Khamenei noted that all the US presidents so far have sought Iran's surrender, something that has been said by the incumbent president Donald Trump very clearly.

"The Americans sometimes say that they would like to cooperate with Iran. Cooperation with Iran is not possible with America's continued support for the accursed Zionist regime, the existence of American military bases, and interference in the region," he underscored.

He went on to describe the Iranian students' move in taking over the former US embassy months after the 1979 revolution as a day of victory.

"Takeover of the US embassy by students revealed the true identity of the US government," he asserted.

The Leader said, while the sanctions have caused problems for the country, "the only solution to many problems and to make the country immune is to become strong."

"The government must do its own business with strength," he further said.

MNA