Aban 13 shows Iranians endeavor to end foreign interference

In a post on his X account, Esmaeil Baghaei wrote, “The noble Iranian people cannot forget the long and dark history of illegal and destabilizing US interventions in Iran, especially the American-British coup of 1953 that overthrew the first elected government of the Iranian people and revived the monarchy's dictatorship, and the US's all-out support for ex-Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein during the eight years of Sacred Defense (Iraqi imposed war against Iran in 1980-1988).”

The illegal and oppressive US pressure against Iranian people has continued until today, ranging from imposing inhumane sanctions, to supporting the criminal Zionist regime's rebellions., he noted.

“However, we have learned from experience that living a dignified life and protecting the national sovereignty and territorial integrity require perseverance and resistance based on national capacities and capabilities,” Baghaei added.

The day “Aban 13” marks three important events in Iran’s contemporary history: the anniversary of the takeover of the former US Embassy in Tehran by Muslim student followers of the Imam Khomeini Line in 1979, the anniversary of the exile of the late founder of the Islamic Republic Imam Khomeini by Shah in 1964, and the Pupil (Student) Day (marking the day in 1978 on which several students taking part in a protest rally against the Pahlavi regime were martyred.) Those three separate significant events not only did they change the foundation of modern Iran, but also dealt a blow to the contemporary world order and the US imperialism.

MA/6277474