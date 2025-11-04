The inherent difference between Iran and the United States

One of the key themes of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei’s statements on November 3 was his emphasis on “the inherent difference between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States.” He clearly stated that the contradiction between the arrogant nature of the United States and the independence-seeking nature of the Islamic Revolution is not a tactical or transitory contradiction, but rather has its roots in two completely different perspectives and worldviews. The clear interpretation of this statement is that the issue of Iran and the United States is not a political dispute between governments and countries that can be resolved through negotiation and diplomatic smiles; rather, this conflict is a conflict between two types of views on “man, power, and freedom.”

On the one hand, there is the American worldview, which is based on humanism and unlimited human freedom; a view that, in practice, leads to the primacy of power. Within this framework, any means are justifiable to maintain dominance and interests; from war and occupation of countries to the killing of innocent people, genocide, violation of human rights, and interference in the internal affairs of nations. This is the same spirit of arrogance with which America considers itself the "axis of the world" and recognizes no boundaries of morality and humanity in achieving its goals.

In contrast, the Islamic Republic of Iran, based on Islamic teachings and national beliefs, has a view in which power is not for dominance but for dignity; power that is defined in the service of man and within the framework of divine morality. In this view, man has inherent dignity and society must be organized based on divine duties, prophets, and especially the teachings of the Prophet of Islam (PBUH). Therefore, power in the logic of the Islamic Revolution is for the "elevation of man" and not his humiliation.

The contradiction of these two worldviews - one based on the declining liberal thinking of Western democracy and the other arising from Islamic spirituality and independence - has caused the difference between Iran and the United States to not only be irresolvable, but also to become more rooted and deeper.

One of the most prominent manifestations of this inherent difference is the issue of the Zionist regime. In order to preserve this fake and occupying regime, the US considers any crime permissible; from supporting weapons and nuclear weapons to turning a blind eye to the killing of the Palestinian people and aggression against countries in the region. The US sees its survival in the continuation of the artificial life of this regime. While the Islamic Republic of Iran fundamentally does not accept the legitimacy of the Israel and considers it a cancerous tumor in the heart of the Islamic world that was created by force and occupation of the lands of Palestine, Syria and Lebanon.

For this reason, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution considered the condition for cooperation with the United States to be that the United States cease supporting the Zionist regime, end its crimes, and refrain from interfering in the internal affairs of other countries, including Iran; in fact, it should abandon its spirit of arrogance in order to provide a basis for cooperation between Iran and the United States. Of course, this is not possible in the short term and is subject to fundamental changes that must be made in the structure and nature of the American political system; the same point that the Leader of the Revolution clearly pointed out.

The Leader’s words are a reminder once again of the fact that Iran's difference with the United States is not a difference between two governments, but rather a confrontation between two fronts; the front of power and domination versus the front of human dignity and independence.