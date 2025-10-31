Resistance, unity sole way to confront US hegemony

Speaking this week's Friday Prayers sermon in the Iranian capital of Tehran, Hojjatoleslam Mohammad Javad Haj Ali Akbari pointed to the anniversary of Aban 13th as the National Day of Fighting Global Arrogance in the Iranian calendar a few days later, saying that "it is a day to take a look at history and [a period of time in Iran's contemporary history], which begins with 1953 coup, to the exile of the late Imam Khomeini, the massacre of students, and the capture of the Den of Espionage (former US embassy), and events after the revolution. It is a sign of America's deep-rooted 72-year-old anymosity towards the Iranian nation. Moreover, this year a new page in history was recorded when Iran, during negotiations with the US was attacked by it and its unleashed dog, namely the Zionist regime. Because Global Arrogance is opposed to the principle of a strong Iran, the identity of an independent Iran, and a prosperous Iran."

He described US embassy takeover by the Iranian students, reciting Imam Khomeini's words who described the students' action as more important the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Haj Ali Akbari also said that the US under Donald Trump is what America is in nature, which does every crime against humanity for money.

The Tehran Friday Prayers leader went on to describe America and the Zionist regime as the most detested regimes in the world.

He said at the end of his speech maintaining national unity and resistance are the only ways to tackle the United States' hegemony-seeking policies.

MNA/85982966